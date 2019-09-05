Man found shot at Amoco gas station in Arlington dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who was found shot Wednesday evening in the parking lot of an Amoco gas station on Arlington Road North later died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man, who was believed to be in his 40s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, there was a group of people that was seen in the back parking lot.

There was no description of the shooter. The man who was killed was not identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

