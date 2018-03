Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charges Johnny Johnson with 2012 murder of Sherry Prather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 43-year-old man charged in the 2012 murder of Sherry Prather pleaded guilty Monday in the case.

Johnny Johnson was sentenced to 20 ½ years in prison as part of a plea deal that satisfied Prather's family.

Prather disappeared from a bar on Jacksonville's Northside in 2012. Her remains were found a year later.

Johnson was arrested in 2016.

Motive for the murder is still a mystery.

