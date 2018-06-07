Man pleads not guilty to raping woman in front of her father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man charged in a May armed home invasion and rape at Southside apartment complex pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Timothy McGhee will be back in court June 25.

McGhee is charged with sexual battery, two counts of home invasion robbery, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said a woman, whose age was not released, and her father were inside an apartment when a man armed with a handgun kicked in the front door about 1:30 a.m. May 13 at the Terraces at Town Center on Gate Parkway near Burnt Mill Road, not far from the St. Johns Town Center.

Police said the man, later identified as McGhee, forced the woman and her father into a bedroom at gunpoint, raped the woman, demanded money and a cellphone and then took off.

Suspect's history

Court records show McGhee has been arrested multiple times since 2009, and his ex-girlfriend filed a temporary injunction against him in February.

The ex-girlfriend, who wished to remain anonymous, was shocked when she learned about McGee's recent arrest. She told News4Jax that she filed the injunction against him because he had been stalking her and she wanted it to stop. She also said she last saw her ex-boyfriend several days ago, when he came by to spend time with their son.

According to Department of Corrections records, in 2014, McGhee was involved in a shooting robbery attempt on the Northside and then crashed into the porch of a home on West 30th Street. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by delinquent felon, reckless driving and eluding police in that case.

McGhee served 3½ years in prison and was released in 2017.

He had previously served 60 days in jail after pleading guilty in 2013 to assaulting a police officer who was questioning him in a bike theft. He also has prior arrests for trespassing and voyeurism.

According to McGhee's neighbors on Moncrief Road in Northwest Jacksonville, he exhibited a pattern of questionable behavior.

One neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, she had a verbal altercation with McGhee two weeks ago when she says he approached her visiting 31-year-old daughter and made inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature.

"I told him, 'I don’t play when it comes to my kids,'" she said. "And that was it.”

A second neighbor recognized McGhee's mugshot, saying had been hanging around her place of employment near the corner of Emerson Street and Philips Highway, where she said co-workers have raised concerns.

“I’m a manager at work and we have it on our group chat that he’s been lurking around," said the second neighbor, who wanted to remain unnamed. "I got it on a text that he’s been trying to pick up young females.”

