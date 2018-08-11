Man shot in parking lot of Wacko's Gentlemen's club, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man in his mid-30s is expected to recover after being shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Wacko's Gentlemen's club then crashing his car into a building, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived about 2 a.m. to find an empty car dotted with bullet holes in front of a Boost Mobile and a massage business across the street. The front wall of the business was heavily damaged.

Police believe the man was shot in the parking lot of Wacko's and he tried to drive off, but crashed into the business instead.

Ten minutes later, JSO said a man showed up at Memorial Hospital with at least one gun shot wound.

Detectives said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear who took the man to the hospital.

Police investigating the shooting are looking to see if any nearby businesses have surveillance video, but so far far don't know who shot the man or why.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-845-TIPS.

Emerson Street was blocked off as police investigated the shooting, but has since reopened.

