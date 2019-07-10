Man shot inside Regency Inn motel, expected to survive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting where a man was injured inside an Arlington motel.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

They were called to the Regency Inn located on the Arlington Expressway around midnight. The man was found with a gunshot wound and according to police, he was not cooperating with investigators so the circumstances of what led up to the shooting are still unknown.

An employee working at the front desk when this happened was not injured and was not involved in the shooting, according to JSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

