Man shot, killed outside Woodstock apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside of an apartment complex in the Woodstock neighborhood in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on Sophia Street. When JSO responded to the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Sunday they were trying to speak to witnesses and looking for video that may give clues as to who the shooter was.

As of Sunday evening, suspect information was limited.

JSO asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

