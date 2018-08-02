Man shot outside Baymeadows hotel, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and injured Thursday morning outside a hotel in the Baymeadows area of the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just after 7:30 a.m. to shooting in the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel on Dix Ellis Trail, near Baymeadows Road and Interstate 95.

Investigators said they learned a man was shot by another man, who took off before police arrived.

The victim, who police described as a young man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

