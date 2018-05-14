Man accused of planning mosque shooting convicted on firearms charge

On Facebook, Bernandino Bolatete goes by the name Nandie Bolatete

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jacksonville mosque was convicted Friday on a federal weapons charge.

Bernandino Bolatete, 69, was arrested in December after investigators said he bought a firearm silencer from an undercover agent. His lawyers argued that contend the law that prohibits possession of a silencer without a registration is unconstitutional.

Police raided Bolatete's home in East Arlington and seized a stockpile of 11 guns and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said. A judge found he poses “an extreme risk to the community” based on his own statements and possession of multiple firearms.

During the trial, prosecutors planned to play a recording made by the undercover agent who "sold" Bolatete the silencer.

Bolatete is scheduled to be sentenced July 25. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

