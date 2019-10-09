Man, woman wounded in shooting on West 5th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and woman were hospitalized after they were shot Tuesday night on West 5th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. near the intersection of Barnett Street, north of Kings Road. According to police, the man and woman were standing outside when a white Ford Taurus approached.

The Sheriff's Office said several rounds were fired from the car. An officer said it's unclear if the shooting was a drive-by. The car fled the area following the shooting.

The man and woman were not identified. The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman, who police said transported herself to a hospital, had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown. Officers were working to find witnesses that may help identify the shooter.

Anyone with information that can help police was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

