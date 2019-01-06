Man wounded in ongoing dispute on Somerton Court, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An ongoing dispute: That's what the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said is the motive behind a man being shot just after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the Oak Hill area.

Detectives said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a man in his 20s wounded. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Jacksonville investigators said they are questioning several people in a home on Somerton Court about the shooting.

Detectives are trying to determine if the shooting happened in the home or outside.

While no arrests have been made, detectives said everyone in the home will be questioned, either at the scene or at the Police Memorial Building.

Officers believe an ongoing dispute between two parties who know each other triggered the gunfire but said the exact nature of their relationship is unknown.

Detectives said they have no indications that Sunday's shooting is related to another shooting that happened Saturday night on Proxima Road, which is about four blocks away.

