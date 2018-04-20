Mandarin Publix robbed with bomb threat, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Publix in the city's Mandarin area was robbed with a bomb threat Thursday night, and the culprit remains at large, Jacksonville police said.

The robbery happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at the grocery store on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Interstate 295.

Police reports show a man went into the Publix and demanded $6,000 from a cashier. The cashier told the man he didn't have that much cash, so the robber told the cashier to give him what he had.

The man grabbed the money after he handed the cashier a note with a bomb threat. Then the man ran off with the money and a gallon of milk, the reports said.

The Publix store was evacuated and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in, but no explosive device was found and no injuries were reported.

"We are thankful our customers and associates are safe," said Dwaine Stevens, Media and Community Relations manager, Publix Super Markets.

Word of what happened spread quickly. Some customers were not surprised and said bad things happen everywhere.

"Desperate people get desperate and it’s sad. I think we all need to love each other and not give fire to this type of stuff. Stand together, strong," said Publix shopper Brittni Mondragon.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.