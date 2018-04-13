Men charged in Jacksonville toddler's, teacher's killings among 8 indicted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County grand jury indicted eight people on first-degree murder charges in seven different Jacksonville-area cases, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday evening.

The cases include the high-profile gang-related shooting death of toddler Aiden McClendon and the home invasion slaying of beloved music teacher Deborah Liles, whose husband, Michael Liles, now heads the Justice Coalition, a Jacksonville crime victims advocate group.

Among the other cases linked to the indictments are the 2016 cold case killing of a young woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Baldwin and the downtown Jacksonville stabbing of a 43-year-old woman who was paralyzed and later died.

Each person indicted faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison, unless the state decides to seek in the death penalty.

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges in the following cases:

Toddler’s gang-related shooting death in January 2016

Henry Hayes and Kquame Richardson are charged with first-degree murder in the gang-related shooting death of 22-month-old Aiden McClendon.

In January 2016, the toddler was inside a car with two women when it was riddled with gunfire. Police said he was the untended victim of a drive-by shooting targeting a relative.

The 19-year-olds both face charges of attempted first-degree murder by discharging a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Hayes also is charged with possession of ammunition by a juvenile delinquent with a prior felony.

March 2017 home invasion killing of beloved music teacher

Police say Adam Lawson killed Deborah Liles during a random home invasion burglary.

The grand jury indicted Adam Lawson on first-degree murder in March 2017 death of longtime music teacher Deborah Liles.

Police said Liles, 62, who had previously been the victim of a home invasion, was found beaten to death inside her Panama Park home.

Lawson, 25, is also charged with grand theft auto, armed burglary with assault or battery, and possession of a firearm or weapon by a convicted felon.

Her husband, Michael, now leads the Justice Coalition.

May 2016 cold case killing of Nikki Redden

Also named in the indictments is Dennis Mixon.

Mixon, 59, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nikki Redden, whose body was found in May 2016 on the side of the road in Baldwin.

He’s also facing a charge of second-degree arson.

Mixon is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for car theft and other unrelated convictions.

It’s his 11th prison stretch since the 1970s.

September 2013 strangulation death

The grand jury indicted Marvin Jones on first-degree murder in the September 2013 strangulation death of a 71-year-old woman.

Marilyn Alu was found strangled in her East Arlington home. Police said Alu was killed when Jones, now 53, attempted to steal her jewelry.

Alu had hired a company Jones worked for to do some improvements around her house, but Jones offered to do the jobs cheaper on the side, police said.

Jones also faces a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

Baby suffers fatal brain injuries in March 2017

Family photo of Cooper Dubovik

Barbara Kendrick is charged with first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of a 5-month-old boy who police said she babysat.

Cooper Dubovic suffered fatal brain injuries when his babysitter, Kendrick, threw him into a playpen at her home on Davis Road in Oceanway, police said.

Kendrick, 66, is also charged with aggravated child abuse.

February 2016 killing of ship worker

The grand jury indicted Branden Bailey in the February 2016 killing of 38-year-old Dustin Howell, whose body was found at West Moncrief Road and Owen Avenue.

Police said Howell, who was in town from North Carolina doing maintenance on ships, was shot several times and appeared to be the victim of an armed robbery.

Bailey, 28, also faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

June stabbing of woman who died months later

Photo of Bonnie Hollis (left) and booking photo of Theresa Thomas (right)

Theresa Thomas is charged with first-degree murder in the downtown Jacksonville stabbing of a 43-year-old woman who was paralyzed and later died.

In June, Bonnie Hollis was stabbed in the courtyard of the Liberty Center apartments on North Washington Street. Police said Hollis was paralyzed as a result of the stabbing and died in August.

Thomas, 53, who lived in the apartment complex, admitted to police at the time that she stabbed Hollis and directed police to the knife she used, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

She is also charged with armed burglary with assault or battery.

