Michael Haim testifies in his murder trial: 'I would never hurt my wife'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man accused of killing his wife a quarter century ago took the stand in his murder trial Thursday afternoon and said: "I loved my wife. I would never hurt my wife."

Michael Haim is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Bonnie Haim. Police considered him their prime suspect since her disappearance in January 1993, but they didn't have enough evidence to charge him until their now-grown son unearthed his 23-year-old wife's remains while ripping out the pool and outdoor shower while renovating the property for sale in 2014.



After more than two days of hearing from prosecution witnesses and the testimony of three defense witnesses Thursday afternoon, Circuit Judge Stephen Whittington asked Michael Haim if he wanted to take the stand before the defense rested. Everyone, including his lawyers, seemed surprised when he said yes.

Haim's attorney led him through details of the night his wife disappeared and the next days and weeks.

He said he gave police permission to search his house and interview their then 3½-year-old son and went out to help with search parties.

"I wanted to try to help as much as I could," Haim said. "The whole time I lived in Jacksonville, I would look wherever I thought to look and stayed in touch with Bonnie's parents."

Haim admitted his wife had been withdrawn for about a month and talking about taking their young son and leaving the marriage. Under cross-examination, he said when she walked of the house at midnight that night, he assumed she went to his mother's house. He said he didn't go after her because their son, Aaron, was asleep at the time, but when she had not returned home about 3 a.m., he drove to his mother-in-law's house, but her car wasn't there. He said he came back home and waited up the rest of the night.

He denied telling his Duval County jail cellmate after his 2015 arrest that he killed his wife.

"I was shocked when (the arrest) first happened and really didn't understand it," Haim testified.

After the defendant was on the stand about 1 hour and 45 minutes, the defense rested and the jury was sent home for the night.

Closing arguments in the case are to start at 9 a.m. Friday.

Forensic anthropologist testifies

Earlier Thursday, Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney spent two hours on the stand. She answered questions about what she found and what she could learn from the remains -- including a circular injury on the woman's pelvic bone and a .22-caliber slug found that could have caused it.

Haim's defense fought any suggestion that it could be proven that the injury, which they called a "defect," was from a bullet or that the body was moved at some point after her death.

Lawyer: "You cannot say that indentation, defect, is a bullet hole?"

Walsh-Haney: "All I can say is it is a postmortem injury."

Lawyer: "You can also not rule out that this could be a secondary or tertiary burial site?"

Walsh-Haney: "Correct."

On Wednesday, two inmates testified that Haim confessed to killing his wife while he was in jail with them in 2015.

"He started talking about, you know, how he killed his wife. How he choked her, how her son was mad at him. He buried her in the yard," Terrance Richardson said.

But for every minute Richardson and the second inmate, Keshaun Callwood, answered questions for the prosecution, the defense spent at least two minutes detailing their arrest records, the aliases they have used and their histories of not telling the truth.

One of the inmates said that, even though he is a 300-pound man, he feared for his safety when he shared a cell with Michael Haim.

Much of Wednesday's testimony concerned forensic evidence, including graphic photos of the recovery of Bonnie Haim's remains.

SLIDESHOW: Crime scene photos

Former Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and a retired Jacksonville detective reviewed crime-scene photos of the recovery of Bonne Haim's remains in 2014, plus evidence of the recovery of her purse and abandoned car near Jacksonville International Airport in the first hours after she was reported missing a quarter-century ago.

Defense attorneys grilled former FDLE crime analyst Alan Miller about why the body wasn't found earlier.

Lawyer: "Are you able, as you sit here today, to say that the body was not in the yard on March 17th (1993) when you did that search?"

Miller: "I can't say, No."

Lawyer: "Is it significantly possible you missed her?"

Miller: "Oh, yes."

Lawyer: "Why do you say that?'

Miller: "Well, for one, she was found under the pallet. Her remains were found under the pallet. And we didn't search under that. There was nothing about that that led us to believe it had ever been moved."

Haim's defense attorney, Janis Warren, told the jury Tuesday that prosecutors do not have enough evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We agree she's dead. We agree that's her body in the backyard. But they have to prove to you that he did it," she said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.