Mom pleads guilty to child endangerment in shooting death of toddler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from her 2-year-old son's accidental shooting death in February.
Donna Crump-Piedra was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and culpable negligence involving a firearm after Jacksonville police said her son, Jayden Piedra, got hold of a gun and shot himself in February.
Crump-Piedra agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of child negligence and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Jacksonville police said the gun, which belonged to Crump-Piedra's boyfriend, Lephabion Griggs, was left on a table at an apartment on Jammes Road where she and her two children were staying.
Griggs is awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge.
According to police, Jayden and a 7-year-old sibling began playing with the gun while Crump-Piedra and Griggs were sleeping on a couch nearby. The older child said the boy shot himself.
The toddler died at UF Health Jacksonville.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.