More than 200 participate in Jacksonville's Women's March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's the third year that thousands of protesters in cities all over the U.S. rallied at women's marches. There were marches in downtown Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

The Women's March in Jacksonville started at Hemming Park and ended at the Supervisor of Elections Office downtown.

It's a rally for women but participants included men and children of all ages.

President Donald Trump's election inspired the first Women's Marches in 2017 that attracted more than 5 million people nationwide.

Recently, more women are being elected to political office.

"We have more women in politics than ever before. Have you noticed? Do you think it will make a difference? I think it will. I think women are strong and they want to see a change," participant Melissa Newman said.

Signs seen at the Jacksonville rally addressed immigration, abortion rights and equal rights.

One young man at the rally was wearing a shirt with the words, "Raise boys and girls the same way," on it.

"We do have to treat girls the same as boys. Give them the same opportunities and same respect boys get. Girls sometimes get pushed to the side for being a girl, and I don't believe that's OK. I believe we should all have the same opportunities," participant Ireland Hadley said.

This march doesn't go without controversy. There have been allegations of bigotry against leaders of Women's March Inc., the national group formed by organizers of the 2017 march, and the leaders at Jacksonville march made a statement on stage, saying that they do not share those views.

