Mother charged with 2 counts of intentional child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Friday arrested a mother and charged her with beating her own children with an extension cord.

Gloryian Ewing was booked about 3 p.m. into the Duval County jail on two counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury, jail records show.

Ewing, 40, will spend at least Friday night in the jail, as she's not eligible for bond until she goes before a judge Saturday morning.

Warning, viewers may find the images in this story disturbing.

Willie Floyd said he shares custody of his 14-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter with Ewing, his ex-wife.

Floyd said Friday morning, while the children were with their mother, he received a phone call from one of his children.

“Well my daughter called me to let me know their mom had beat them with an extension cord and that it was pretty bad," Floyd said.

His daughter took cellphone pictures of the injuries both she and her brother suffered.

“There are some open wounds," Floyd said. "My son was bleeding pretty badly. My daughter said he was bleeding pretty bad last night.”

Floyd called Jacksonville police, and showed officers the pictures.

Hours later, cops arrived at Love and Hope Academy, where they arrested Ewing, who is the owner of the day care academy.

“I don’t see a person taking care of someone else's kids and then abusing their own," Floyd said. "It’s just not right.”

The father told News4Jax that the children did not have to see a doctor for their injuries. Floyd said his children told him they were beaten because they were not properly caring for their elderly grandfather.

According to Floyd, the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

