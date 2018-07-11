Mother claims boyfriend beat her while she held baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a 2-week-old boy in Jacksonville said she was assaulted by the child's father as she held the baby in her hands.

Kelsey Lee, 21, said last Friday she was lying in bed with the baby when her then-boyfriend's phone received a text message from another woman. Lee said that's when she packed her bags to leave, but her boyfriend stopped her.

"He started whaling on my face. I dropped to the floor to protect the baby. He started hitting me in my back, he rolled me over and put his hands around my throat," Lee said.

According to Lee, her boyfriend began choking her until she passed out. After waking up, Lee said her boyfriend choked her a second time until she once again passed out.

Once she regained consciousness, Lee said her boyfriend was aiming a shotgun at her.

"It was pointed right here at the temple of my head," Lee said.

According to the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Lee told police the child was not hurt, and she used her hands and arms to shield the boy. The report also stated the person who beat her is charged with battery and child abuse.

"No one deserves to go through something like this," Lee said. "You feel like you have to look over your shoulder because you feel your kids are in danger and your life is in danger."

On Tuesday evening, Lee's boyfriend was seen handcuffed as he was escorted to a police cruiser by JSO officers from his Arlington home. As he was placed into the cruiser, Lee told News4Jax she felt safer knowing he was in custody.

"This is what I call the justice system. The justice system does work," Lee said following the arrest.

News4Jax is not yet identifying the man, as his name was redacted from the incident report. Once News4Jax obtains official documentation naming the man and his charges, this article will be updated.

Prior arrests

Court records show the man has past arrests for battery. In 2009 and 2011, he was convicted of domestic battery in Nassau County.

In 2013, he was arrested in Nassau County for aggravated battery on a pregnant person and felony domestic battery. Prosecutors dropped the battery charge on a pregnant person, and adjudication was withheld on the felony domestic battery charge in that case.

In 2012, he was convicted of battery. Then in 2015, he was arrested and accused of beating his ex-wife.

Karen Wilson, a manager at Hubbard House, said plea bargains are common in domestic abuse cases, and sometimes the cases get dropped.

"They (the defendant) may plead the case down to a misdemeanor. Once that it's downplayed to a misdemeanor, they feel that, "I have gotten away with it. Nothing serious happened to me, so I can go and do this again.'"

