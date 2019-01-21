Mother of murder-suicide shooter speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a 26-year-old accused of shooting four other people early Saturday morning before turning the gun on himself denies that her son was in a gay relationship.

When providing details of the double-murder-suicide in a Westside home that took three lives and injured two others, Jacksonville police said Jacoby King had dated one of the men he killed. King's mother said he was dating one of the women also shot in the home, but who survived the rampage.

Police said King shot and killed 33-year-old Ryan Chesser and 32-year-old Eric Bryant about 3 a.m. Saturday in a home on Brian Lakes Drive, off Normandy Boulevard.

Police say King shot two others who they have not named before fatally shot himself. King, Chesser and Bryant died at the scene. Those two others were critically injured, but are expected to survive.

Police say Chesser and King were in a relationship at one point, something King’s mother denies. She said her son was actually dating one of the women shot. She said this whole thing is being twisted and that her son was no monster.

"At 1:30, Jacoby and the girl were just (going) to my son’s house, hanging out, between 1 and 1:30, and then they left to go back to the Westside, Jacoby and the girl. I don’t know her. I’ve only heard of her," said King's mom, who doesn't want to give her name.

King's mother said she didn’t know her son to be in a gay relationship. She says her son was dating one of the surviving women. She didn’t understand how police concluded her son was with Chesser.

"No, that’s not true at all. My son and I have a great relationship. We’re very open. I don’t discriminate against anything. I have an open-door policy with all of my children. Jacoby could’ve came and told me that," said King's mom.

Furthermore, King’s mother said he was living a happy life. She believes something must’ve triggered her son to shoot four people and then himself.

Right now, police are working to learn what led to the murder-suicide.

"I’m sorry, and I have empathy in my heart for everyone that’s involved," King's mom said. "I want the facts to come in and I want the record straightened about who he was actually dating in that home. I don’t want his reputation to be tarnished by this incident. I love my child and I have empathy for everyone that’s involved."

