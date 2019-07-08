NAACP: Officer's actions 'unwarranted' in takedown arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville branch of the NAACP released a statement Monday condemning the actions of a Jacksonville police officer, who appears to repeatedly slam a man's head on pavement as he and other officers were arresting him.

The statement reads in part:

"The actions of this officer were unwarranted and completely unnecessary. We strongly condemn this behavior by any and all officers of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, who are all sworn to protect and serve our communities. It is clearly evident from the video footage that the suspect was no longer a threat to the numerous officers surrounding him."

The branch demanded the actions of the officer be thoroughly reviewed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. It demanded the officer be suspended without pay until the investigation is complete.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident will receive a standard review by the Response to Resistance Board. The suspect, Todaryl Britt, 47, was arrested on several outstanding charges and an additional charge of resisting arrest without violence.

