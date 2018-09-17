Navy woman, mother of 3, found dead in her home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Navy mother of three was killed in her Northside home early Monday morning, hours before a hearing was scheduled on a protective order against her boyfriend.

Police are not confirming who they found dead inside a home on Itani Way, near Cedar Point and New Berlin Road, around 12:13 a.m., but homicide detectives suspect foul play.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not released her name, but a close friend of the victim identified her as Andrea Washington.

"(She) worked hard for 19 years in the military. Served her country; had an awesome career," Chris Phantom said. "She was taken from us so soon, and it really hurts. But at the same time, my concern right now is her boys."

News4Jax has learned that Washington owned the home and had filed a domestic violence injunction two weeks ago against a man, claiming he had pushed her to the floor, kicked her in the stomach and threatened her with a gun during an argument over bills.

A hearing in that case was scheduled for Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found someone dead inside the home. Based on initial observations, police said the death was not from natural causes.

At noon, detectives and evidence technicians were still processing the home as a crime scene but weren't saying anything about the crime.

"It’s still under investigation, so I can’t really speak on it. But, at the same time though, I hope justice prevails," Phantom said.

Dr. Gail A. Patin, CEO of Hubband House, the domestic abuse shelter for Duval and Baker counties, told News4Jax that leaving an abuser, and the period of separation that follows is often the most dangerous time for the victim of domestic violence.

"To find safety, women, children and men frequently turn to Hubbard House for help," Patin said. "Anyone who needs help is urged to call the Hubbard House 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline at 904- 354-3114."

To learn more about domestic violence or get help in other Northeast Florida, the following resources are available:

• Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.net or (904) 225-9979

• Betty Griffin House (St. Johns County): bettygriffinhouse.org or (904) 824-1555

• Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or (904) 284-0061



