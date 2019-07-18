New apartments could be coming to San Marco area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New apartments could be coming to the San Marco area.

They would be located southeast of the San Marco Square, on property owned by South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church.

According to News4Jax's news partner, The Jax Daily Record, an Alabama company is proposing to build 143 apartments.

Harbert Realty Services has a contract to buy about 2.1 acres from the church to develop Park Place at San Marco.

The sale price was not disclosed, but it could cost about $30 million to develop.

The church will keep its sanctuary. As for the project, the company hopes to submit permits to the city by the end of the month and meet with the San Marco Preservation Society and residents at a later date.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.