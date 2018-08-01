New crane cranks up new phase in Barnett Bank revitalization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville staple will begin a new chapter in life on Wednesday.

The Barnett Bank building, built in 1926, has been a historic landmark downtown. It's located on the corner of Laura and Adams Streets.

Heavy lifting is scheduled for Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as a 450-ton crane gets cranked up. The crane will begin lifting 13,000 pounds of equipment onto the roof of the Barnett Bank building.

This is part of the Barnett Bank and the Laura Street Trio renovation project, which is a $90 million investment to revitalize part of downtown, and bring more people to the area.

Construction started last October on the Barnett, the Bisbee building, and the Florida Life building which make up the Laura Street Trio.

READ MORE: Barnett Bank, Laura Street Trio construction begins

The project will include something for everyone including retail stores, restaurants, a hotel, loft-style apartments, and banking.

The movement of the crane on Wednesday morning is a sign of big things to come.

The development plan also includes nearly 550 new parking spaces- possibly more. Developers expect those to be complete when the Barnett building opens later this year.