New DNA tests yield arrest of serial rape suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a result of new DNA tests, a convicted rapist is now charged in three more sexual assaults that occurred in Jacksonville from 2008 to 2009.

Frederick Marshall, 50, was in prison for a felony motor vehicle offense, and was set to be released in December, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office put a detainer on him.

Marshall was brought to JSO from prison last week and charged in the three old cases, which were among the backlogged rape kits waiting to be analyzed.

Serial rape suspect timeline July 24, 1988: First woman kidnapped and raped.

Sept. 5, 1989: Marshall sentenced to 15 years in prison.

May 1, 1996: Marshall released after serving 6.5 years.

June 30, 2008: Second woman kidnapped and raped.

March 6, 2009: Third woman kidnapped and raped.

Aug. 17, 2009: Fourth woman kidnapped and raped.

Nov. 21, 2009: Marshall arrested on felony motor vehicle offense.

Aug. 10, 2010: Marshall sentenced to 10 years in prison, scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2018.

March 30, 2015: Rape kit from 2008 results match Marshall’s DNA, arrest affidavit says.

April 28, 2017: First rape kit from 2009 results match Marshall’s DNA, affidavit says.

Sept. 7, 2017: Second rape kit from 2009 results match Marshall’s DNA, affidavit says.

Oct. 17, 2017: JSO places a hold on Marshall with the Florida Department of Corrections to ensure he won’t be released.

March 13, 2018: Marshall is brought to JSO from prison, charged with the three rapes in 2008-2009.

One case involved the kidnap and rape of a woman in 2008. According to an arrest report, the woman accepted a ride from Marshall, and he raped her at gunpoint in a vacant home.

The other case was in 2009 when another woman accepted a ride from Marshall, and he took her downtown, where he raped her, according to another arrest report.

In August 2009, an arrest report states, Marshall asked a woman if she needed a ride and when she declined, he pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the car. The arrest report said he then drove her to a house on Lee Street, where he raped her.

The rape kit was processed in April 2017, as the result of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to cut through the backlog of rape kits.

Marshall was previously convicted in a 1988 kidnapping and rape. He served seven years in prison.

