New gas pipes to be installed at Valencia Way Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Construction and installation of new natural gas pipes could begin this weekend at the Valencia Way Apartments in Jacksonville, according to a news release from Teco Peoples Gas.

The company says the construction is weather permitting. It's expected to take four to six weeks.

Residents at the apartment complex have not had natural gas service since Oct. 2, the news release said. Some residents told News4Jax on Saturday that they've also been without running water.

Peoples Gas said the property owner made several attempts to repair the pipes, but it was determined the underground system needed to be rebuilt.

"Safety is our No. 1 priority, and we are happy to help with Valencia Way. We are doing everything we can to accelerate this process to ensure these residents have safe and reliable access to natural gas," said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas.

According to Peoples Gas, the property owner will be responsible for distributing the natural gas to tenants after the installation.

