New trial date set for man accused of killing Bonefish Grill co-worker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new trial date has been set for a Jacksonville man who police said admitted to killing his Mandarin Bonefish Grill co-worker.

Lee Rodarte, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death last year of Savannah Gold.

Gold, 21, was missing for several days in early August 2017 before Rodarte, who she worked with at the Mandarin restaurant and had been in an on-and-off relationship with, led investigators to her body in a pond in the Duclay area, according to police

The medical examiner could not determine Gold's exact cause of death but called it a violent homicide. The autopsy report said Gold had second-degree and third-degree burns over 75 percent of her body.

Rodarte's trial had been set for October, but his lawyers asked last month for a continuance in court, and it was granted with no objection from the prosecution.

The new trial is set for Feb. 25.

Rodarte has another pretrial hearing Sept. 27.

