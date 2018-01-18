Newsroom layoffs begin at The Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Newsroom layoffs have begun at The Florida Times-Union, which signaled plans to downsize last month with the decision to stop printing the daily newspaper in Jacksonville.

Employees learned of the layoffs Friday morning. They include four reporters, two members of the photo staff, one editor, one designer and two members of the clerical staff, a staffer reported.

The move marks a significant change from previous budget cuts. While some vacant positions have gone unfilled in recent months, the Times-Union has traditionally insulated the newsroom from cuts.

The layoffs come four months after longtime owners Morris Publishing sold the newspaper, along with nine others, to GateHouse Media, which owns more than 130 daily newspapers nationwide.

Last month, the Times-Union announced plans to outsource its printing operation and move its headquarters downtown. Those changes were expected to result in the loss of roughly 50 jobs.

Beginning in February, the newspaper will start printing its daily papers in Gainesville and its Sunday edition in Daytona.

