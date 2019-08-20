Not enough votes for bill to decriminalize pot to pass in full council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bill to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in Jacksonville has been defeated in two council committees, meaning there are not enough votes for it to pass in full council.

The measure was filed in May by Councilman Garrett Dennis, who then held a series of community meetings on the topic.

Under his bill, anyone caught with less than 20 grams of marijuana would receive a civil infraction punishable by a $100 fine, or 10 hours of community service, instead of a criminal charge.

Dennis told News4Jax on Tuesday that he was not surprised, but he's glad he tried.

