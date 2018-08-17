Officer stops parent with concealed gun at Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville sheriff's officer stopped a parent with a gun at an elementary school Friday morning, authorities said.

Officer Perry Yarber spotted the parent, who had a concealed gun on his hip, walk into Beauclerc Elementary School on Craven Road and detained him, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The parent was issued a notice to appear citation.

Duval County Public Schools released a statement, saying students and staff were never threatened, and "with or without a valid concealed weapons license, it is illegal to have a weapon on a public school campus with limited exceptions."

“This incident gives us the opportunity to remind all parents, students and anyone else visiting a Duval County Public School -- do not bring your weapons on campus,” said Duval County Public Schools Police Director Micheal Edwards in the news release. “We will not tolerate weapons on our campuses.”

The district noted that in the future, a school safety assistant will be at the school.

At a workshop Tuesday morning, Edwards told the Duval County School Board that there are 24 school safety assistants who have been hired, trained and are currently in schools, but 81 more are still needed to put one at every elementary school.

According to Edwards, the hiring process is taking longer than expected because they're putting applicants through an exhaustive interview process.

