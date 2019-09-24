Prosecutors focus on financial records of ex-council members accused of fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors who claim two former Jacksonville City Council members personally benefited from some $3 million in government grants and loans given to a minority-owned barbecue sauce business questioned a lending officer who worked to provide the funds.

Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, fellow council members at one point but unrelated, are on trial on a total of 36 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Frank Palmisano from BizCapital testified Tuesday that he had been in contact with Katrina Brown throughout the loan process, getting bills and disbursement requests. Prosecutors went over the expenditures, highlighting invoices from A Plus Training and RB Packaging.

The indictment of the Browns indicated that Katrina Brown incorporated both those businesses and state records listed Reggie Brown as the manager and registered agent of RB Packaging.

Invoices from A Plus Training entered as evidence list employee hiring and training expenses and RB Packaging invoices show expenses for supplies including bottles, caps, boxes, labels and equipment.

When prosecutors asked Palmisano if he was under the impression that barbecue sauce was being made and packaged, he answered, "Yes."

It has been nearly three years since the FBI raided the sauce manufacturing plant. The two Browns were removed from office just over a year ago.

Reggie Brown's attorney, Thomas Bell, said his client would take the stand in his own defense and tell the court how he became involved in Katrina Brown's family barbecue business, and as they became better acquainted, how he offered to help her in her ambitions.

Bell said Reggie Brown did not delve into the Browns' business financials, was not suspicious of Katrina Brown's motives and took the actions he did at her request.

Bell also said the two defendants' relationship had become "intimate at times."

Katrina Brown is representing herself after her court-appointed attorney withdrew from the case.

Speaking about herself in the third person during opening statements, Katrina Brown said she "did the best she could." She said the evidence would show the money was used legally to make the business successful and not for an extravagant lifestyle.

Court observers were watching closely Monday to see how Katrina Brown handled representing herself.

Attorney Rhonda Peoples Waters, who is not associated with this case but was in the courtroom, said speaking of yourself in the third person may not play well with the jury.

"Here she is, Katrina Brown, saying Katrina Brown did something," Peoples Waters said. "You want to make sure you take advantage of you having this opportunity to speak directly to (the jury) and I think that point was missed."

Peoples Waters also said any evidence presented showing that the two Browns had more than a business relationship could impact the jury's perception of what went on.

"That is certainly going to be important because that goes into what was a true motive with his actions," Peoples Waters said.

The jury is made up of six men, six women and four alternates. The trial is expected to last two full weeks.

