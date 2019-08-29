'Operation Cazador' leads to Westside raid, seizure of $10M in heroin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Across Florida, Drug Enforcement Administration agents are carrying out drug stings, and the operation led agents to Jacksonville's Westside.

At 10:38 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville police and federal agents moved into position to conduct a raid at the home, which was targeted in Operation Cazador. Agents seized heroin with a street value of $10 million.

Within minutes, 31-year-old Thomas Renckley was led out of the home in handcuffs. Special Agent Mike Dubet said Renckley is suspected of running a drug house.

"It's a poly drug, which means there are several types of drugs in that house," Dubet said. "There's guns in there. There's also stolen property."

Agents also found what they believed was an explosive device. They said the suspect had guard dogs and surveillance cameras protection the home.

When somebody's been in business for awhile, they protect their assets. Their assets are their drugs and their money," Dubet said.

Federal agents said Renckley had been under observation for at least a month.

Just Prior to the raid, operation Cazador led to the seizure of 15-kilos of bricked heroin at an undisclosed location somewhere else in Jacksonville. Agents believe the heroin uncovered Thursday may be laced with fentanyl.

Dubet said saving a life is what getting the drugs off the street is all about.

"Thousands of people are saved because they didn't go to this heroin, possibly overdose on the heroin and die from it," Dubet said.

