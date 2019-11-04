Parents left scrambling after Jacksonville day care abruptly closes doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Parents whose children attend a Jacksonville day care were stunned Monday morning when the business abruptly closed its doors and changed the locks.

Creative Minds Academy has locations in the Deerwood and Durbin areas of Jacksonville. Both locations were locked up Monday, and parents were left scrambling to find other accommodations for their children.

Parents shared messages with News4Jax that were posted to an app the day care uses to communicate with parents.

"It saddens us but we have closed down our schools," the message read. "We are extremely sorry for our staff and our families."

The messaged thanked the day care's employees for "all their hard work and long hours."

The day care said the locks had been changed and pass codes removed for the buildings and that no one can be allowed in for now.

Officials said any belongings left in the building will be returned to staff and families later, but they did not say when.

