Paul McElroy resigns as JEA's CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At a Friday afternoon meeting where the JEA board was expected to extend the employment of CEO Paul McElroy, he submitted his resignation, effective immediately.

McElroy has come under fire recently as discussions of potentially selling the city-owned utility became contentious between the Jacksonville City Council and Mayor Lenny Curry's office.

"I believe the path forward for JEA, at least for the next period of time,calls for a different set of leadership skills. Not better or worse, just different," McElroy said. "So, over the past five months, I have given careful consideration (to) the contract extension and have concluded that it simply not in the best interest the parties: me, both professionally and personally, my family and our community (to) extend this contract. I believe today is the appropriate time to begin a leadership transition process."

McElroy said he will consult for the JEA. Melissa Dykes, the utility's current chief financial officer, will likely serve as interim CEO until the board hires McElroy's replacement.

Reaction to McElroy's resignation was swift.

"We appreciate his years of service and dedication to the citizens of Jacksonville," Curry said in a statement. "As Mr. McElroy opts to step down, we have full confidence that the board will select an executive to move this asset forward."

McElroy had been chief executive of the utility for five years and his existing employment agreement was to end in September. The new contract for McElroy would have boosted his base salary to $520,000 and included 3 percent annual increases.

The new contract also included a clause about the potential for JEA to go private. If McElroy was let go in a sale, he would have collected double his salary as a severance fee.

