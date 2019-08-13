Pedestrian struck on Normandy Boulevard dies of his injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 36-year-old Jacksonville man died early Tuesday after he was struck by a car while crossing the road.

It happened shortly after midnight as Brian Bennett was walking across Normandy Boulevard near Doloma Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Bennett was outside of the marked crosswalk when he walked into the path of a Chevrolet Impala traveling in the right lane and was struck. He did not survive.

The Impala’s driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the crash investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.