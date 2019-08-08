Walmart evacuated after customer makes 'uncomfortable' statements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Walmart on Philips Highway just south of Emerson Street was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an "unhappy customer" made "uncomfortable" statements, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Our newsroom started receiving calls and emails just after 12:30 p.m., saying shoppers and employees were cleared out from the store.

News4Jax went to the store and saw a handful of officers standing around and employees coming and going from the store.

Multiple employees said the store was closed and we needed to leave. One officer said Walmart made the decision to close before police even arrived to investigate.

The Sheriff's Office later announced that an "unhappy customer" had "made statements that made others feel uncomfortable" and Walmart had decided to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

Police said just before 2:30 p.m. the customer been ordered not to come back onto the property and the Walmart would be opening back up soon.

There were no injuries.

News4Jax contacted a spokesperson for Walmart, but has not yet heard back.

