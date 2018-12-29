Pita Pit hosts fundraiser for family of JSO bailiff killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville community on Friday night once again showed its support for the families of two JSO employees involved in a crash that took the life of a bailiff.

A fundraiser was held at the Pita Pit on Beach Boulevard. For three hours on Friday, the restaurant collected a portion of its sales and donated them to families of Jack and Kathy Adams.

"I'm just really, really happy that I can do something like this," said Christina Dziedzicki, owner of the Pita Pit. "You can't take back what happened or anything, but at least you can help out just a little bit."

Christina Dziedzicki said her husband, Tony Dziedzicki, is an officer of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. He too was there Friday night to show his support.

"Jack is great. He's been with JSO a long time, 28 years," Tony Dziedzicki said. He's a great officer, great person and a great family man."

Investigators said Jack Adams was severely injured in the DUI crash on I-95 that took the life of his wife earlier on Dec. 9. He and his wife were driving back from Orlando after watching the Mandarin Mustangs take on the Miami Columbus Explorers.

Definitely heart wrenching," Dziedzicki said. "Just a family coming back from watching a state championship game."

Tony Dziedzicki says he's proud to help his friend and fellow officer. He and his wife say Jack Adams is seeing progress as he continues rehab.

Kim Johnston, 46, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.