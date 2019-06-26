Plan to revitalize Arlington moves forward in City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A controversial plan to revitalize Arlington moved foward in the Jacksonville City Council during a meeting Tuesday night.

Councilwoman Joyce Morgan introduced the bill for the Renew Arlington CRA Zoning Overlay a few weeks ago. After hearing from the public, Councilman Al Ferraro argued the bill should be postponed, siding with small business owners who oppose it.

"Simply to the fact, it's a small business killer," said Robert Talebli, owner of Robert's Quality Seafood on Merrill Road.

DOCUMENTS: Renew Arlington explainer | Ordinance 2019-239

City Council decided to move ahead with an amendment, voting unanimously for the plan.

"This is how you can transform Arlington," Morgan said during the meeting. "We have to get it right."

Morgan gas pointed to the success that other neighborhoods in Jacksonville have had in setting standards and renewing their appearance. She said the ordinance would offer $20,000 grants for businesses to improve their appearance.

