Police: 2 sought in armed robbery at Normandy Arcade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people are sought in connection with an armed robbery this week at an adult cafe in Normandy, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office released surveillance images of the man and woman accused of robbing the Normandy Arcade on Normandy Boulevard, just west of Cassat Avenue, about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the two walked into the business, passing a security guard. Thirty seconds later, according to police, both pulled out guns and ordered everyone in the arcade to get on the ground.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman demanded money and collected it, and the man took the gun from the belt of the security guard near the front door before they both took off.

Anyone who recognizes either person pictured in the surveillance images or who has information about the armed robbery is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.