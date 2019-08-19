Police: 2 teens wounded in Moncrief drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday evening in the Moncrief area of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office said.

Shot Spotter alerted police about 5:45 p.m. to gunfire on West 27th Street, just west of Moncrief Road.

Police said they learned a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old had been shot -- one in the arm and the other in buttocks. Witnesses told police the two teens had been walking down the street when a white Kia with tinted windows drove by and at least one person inside the vehicle opened fire.

Both teens were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

