Police: 4 women arrested in strip club prostitution sting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four women were arrested after what investigators described as an undercover operation regarding complaints of prostitution and drug activity at a Jacksonville strip club.

In at least three of the arrests, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives on Friday were sent to the Centerfold Lounge on Philips Highway. In the fourth arrest report, the location of the arrest was redacted.

The women arrested include:

Sonja Renee Laws, 37, charged with violation of adult entertainment code

Emily Mae McKay, 20, charged with simulating sexual activity

Aundrea Breann Sprinkle, 27, charged with simulating sexual activity

Tamra Jade Galvan Worley, 21, charged with violation of adult entertainment code

All four women were taken to jail.​

