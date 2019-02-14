Man killed outside Scottish Inn was not shooter's target, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who was shot and killed outside the Scottish Inn on Philips Highway last month was not the shooter's intended target, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Andre Burkes, 48, has been charged with murder in the death of Timothy Tyrone Tyson, 52.

JSO Lt. Craig Waldrup said Tyson was found dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn just before 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

Waldrup said witnesses told police that Burkes and another person got into an argument in a motel room that spilled outside to the parking lot before Burkes pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the other person.

Instead, he hit Tyson, killing him, Waldrup said, adding that Tyson and Burkes did not know each other.

"Thank you to the witnesses who came forward to help us solve this crime," JSO wrote in a tweet announcing Burkes' arrest.

Burkes, who was arrested later at his home, has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Burkes has multiple previous arrests on suspicion of violent offenses, including aggravated battery, sexual assault, robbery, false imprisonment, domestic battery and burglary. He served a year in prison from 2004-05 for cocaine possession.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.