Police: Man charged with murder after claiming girlfriend shot herself

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 27-year-old man lied last year when he told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators that his girlfriend had taken her own life, police said at a news conference Thursday.

Sean Lovins is facing a murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Aunesty Hite, Lt. Craig Waldrup announced.

Waldrup said police were called to investigate a July 2017 shooting death on Dunsford Terrace near the San Marco neighborhood.

Lovins, the victim's boyfriend, told police that Hite had taken her own life, Waldrup said.

"At the time of the incident, he was distraught and said she shot herself," Waldrup said.

But investigators found evidence that did not match Lovins' account, Waldrup said. Testing later determined Lovins had fired the fatal bullet, according to police.

Lovins was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder.

A GoFundMe account was set up last year to help Hite's family with expenses.

