JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There was an unusual obstacle for golfers at Windsor Parke Golf Club Sunday morning after a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office helicopters made an emergency landing on the 16th green.

The Sheriff's Office did not say led to the unscheduled landing, but the helicopter was towed from the scene. There were no injuries and no damage.

"The employees were outstanding. We thank you," @JSOPIO tweeted at 11:37 a.m.

