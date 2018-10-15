Man tells Daytona hospital someone's dead in his Bartram Park condo

Police found a woman dead Monday afternoon in a condominium at Twinleaf Homes, off Bartram Park Road, after they were alerted by Daytona Beach police.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man driving to Daytona Beach alerted his car's OnStar system that he was having a health issue while driving. When he arrived at a hospital, he told authorities that there was someone dead in his home.

Homicide detectives responded to the gated community and found the body. They have not released the woman's name, age or how she died.

