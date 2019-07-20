Police investigate violent incident at The Forrest Apartment Complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police say they are investigating two crime scenes after some sort of violent incident happened at the Forrest Apartment Complex on 103rd Street around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Beau Bottin said JSO was called by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to assist with a call inside one of the apartments, while at the same time an off-duty officer at a hospital saw a car arrive and drop off a wounded young man.

Bottin said he did not know if the man's wound was due to a gunshot or something else, but said the man was taken to another hospital and is expected to recover.

Detectives have been interviewing neighbors at the apartment complex and people at the hospital.

Bottin said investigators are not sure if the violence was domestic in nature but only one person was hurt.

