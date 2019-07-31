Man shot in home, 2nd shot in face in separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate two separate shootings Tuesday night, including a man who was struck by a bullet in his home.

According to Lt. Gay with the Sheriff's Office, investigators were sent to the intersection of Owen Avenue and Plum Streets at about 7:10 p.m. A man was struck in the shoulder by a bullet that was fired into the home.

Gay said two children and two adults were in the home at the time of the shooting. The man was the only person hospitalized, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Several people were seen running from the scene at the time of the shooting. It's unclear if they were involved.

A second shooting was being investigated near the intersection of Grunthal and West State streets in the New Town neighborhood. According to Lt. Pellot with the Sheriff's Office, investigators arrived at the scene at about 6:50 p.m.

Pellot said a man was shot in the face, and it's believed he was taken to a hospital by a witness. The man's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no description of the shooter. Officers believe the shooting occurred outside.

The two shootings were not believed to be related.

Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by sending an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

