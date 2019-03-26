Foul play suspected after body found in car in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate a death Monday night in the city's Brentwood neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Chuck Ford, a body was found inside a vehicle behind an apartment complex near Boulevard and West 26th Street at about 9:30 p.m. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but foul play was suspected.

The person found in the vehicle was not identified. Ford was unsure if the victim was a male or female.

There was no suspect information.

