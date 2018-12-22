Man shot, killed by Mandarin resident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a home off Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 3:19 a.m. police say a man in his 20s tried to enter a home on Attrill Road. A man inside of the house called 911 saying another man was banging on the home's window, trying to get inside.

Before police arrived they said there was a confrontation between the two men and resident then shot and killed the man.

Investigators are trying to figure out the relationship between the two, if any. Police say the man who shot the man and another resident are cooperating.

