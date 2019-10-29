Man, woman shot at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Two people were shot Monday night at an Arlington apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. to the Oakwood Villa Apartments on Kona Avenue.

Police said a woman was shot in the leg and a man was shot in the hand. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the woman to a nearby hospital and the man was driven to the hospital by another person, according to police.

Investigators said they are looking for two or three people wearing hoodies who were involved.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

