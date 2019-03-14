Sources: Police shooting sends 1 to hospital, no officers injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Spring Park, Thursday.

According to News4Jax sources, one person was transported to the hospital in the shooting which involved an officer. That officer was not injured.

JSO's Crime Scene Unit along with several officers and crime scene tape could be seen around the Gate gas station on Emerson Street and Philips Highway. JSO's watch commander said they were dispatched around 6:50 a.m.

A media briefing has been scheduled. News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering more information on this developing story.

