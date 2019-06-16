One man hospitalized, another jailed after police-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man is hospitalized and another is in custody after an undercover robbery investigation resulted in a chase and officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an undercover investigation in response to several armed robberies of individuals in the area Friday and Saturday when officers noticed two men who matched descriptions of their suspects in the parking lot of the Foot Locker on Lem Turner Road near Soutel Drive.

Police ordered subjects to the ground and one man was taken into custody. A gun was found in his possession. JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said the second man ran with officers in pursuit yelling for him to stop. Shots were fired and the man fell to the ground. Waters said they don't know how many times he was hit, but officers did find a gun on the suspect.

The man, who police have not identified, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Multiple people in the area told News4Jax they heard at least five gunshots.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said no officers were injured.

News4Jax spoke with Ken Jefferson, our crime and safety expert, about the incident.

"When you have an officer-involved shooting, that means the situation has met the threshold of using deadly force, justifiably using deadly force," Jefferson said.

He said officers are trained to handle these situations, especially undercover investigations.

"Officers always expect the unexpected particularly in an undercover situation," he said.

